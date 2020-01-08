Pathfinder Services hires former Huntington Mayor

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Former city of Huntington Mayor Brooks Fetters has been hired on the executive team of Pathfinder Services, Inc. Fetters has been named as Chief Marketing and Development Officer. He recently concluded his second term as mayor, and previously served on Pathfinder’s board of directors.

Fetters will be responsible for grant funding and individual and business investments for the organization.

“I look forward to being able to continue to serve the community I love,” says Fetters. “I look forward to enriching the personal connections I have already made in Huntington as well as making new connections in all of the Northeast Indiana communities served by Pathfinder Services.”

Before his time as mayor, Fetters was managing director of Myers Funeral Homes in Huntington and Markle. He began his new role on Tuesday.