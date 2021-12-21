Inside INdiana Business

PFW adds five licensure programs

FORT WAYNE (Inside INdiana Business) – Purdue University Fort Wayne is adding five licensure programs to its academic offerings with the goal of addressing the state’s teacher shortage. The Indiana State Board of Education has approved two programs in high-need areas: speech-language pathology and elementary STEM, as well as three Transition to Teaching programs.

The university says the Transition to Teaching programs include special education, as well as elementary and secondary education, to help Fort Wayne Community Schools meet a need to license its emergency teachers.

“The Transition to Teaching programs at Purdue Fort Wayne address areas of critical need, particularly licensed special education teachers,” said Charles Cammack, chief operations officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “We know people hear the calling to education at different times in their lives, and these programs will allow them to move from a non-education career into the classroom where they can make a difference in the lives of students on a daily basis.”

The Transition to Teaching programs include special education, as well as elementary and secondary education, to meet the districts’ need to license their emergency teachers.

“Our Transition to Teaching programs are specifically designed to help address the teacher shortage by offering a streamlined pathway for career changers who already hold a bachelor’s degree,” said Isabel Nunez, director of the School of Education and professor of educational studies at Purdue Fort Wayne. “While our goal is to respond to the K-12 teacher shortage, our main focus is to develop qualified, excellent teachers. Each of these new programs will help us accomplish those priorities.”

PFW says the Transition to Teaching and elementary programs will require 24 credit hours, while the secondary program requires 18 credit hours. The programs take a year to 18 months to complete.

