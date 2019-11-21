Places to visit in 2020? Indiana makes the list

INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The editors at the travel guide Frommer’s says Indiana is one the Best Places to Go in 2020. The publication, known for its globe-trotting travel tips to exotic ports-of-call, said it will place only 20 spots around the globe on their list and the Hoosier State is one of them.

Writers and contributors looked for less-trampled places to go in 2020 that still offer adventure, food, culture and scenery worth spending the family vacation budget on.

The list highlights the nation’s newest national park – Indiana Dunes. The article tries to entice readers to enjoy the natural wonder that “encompasses a pleasant stretch of Lake Michigan beachfront, thick forest, and a bog brimming with unique plants.”

The publication also encourages visitors to take in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Madam Walker Legacy Center and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, which the writer called “arguably the country’s finest children’s museum.”

In addition to the “Crossroads of America,” the search led editors to South America, jungles in the South Pacific, sidewalk cafes in Europe and the North & South poles.

