Plainfield may house higher education center

PLAINFIELD (Inside INdiana Business) — The town of Plainfield could become home to a new multiuse higher education center to help support Indiana’s workforce needs.

The facility would be known as MADE@Plainfield and house classrooms, laboratories and multipurpose space. It would be used to offer training and degree programs for adults of all ages for job and career advancement.

The proposed project is a collaboration between the Plainfield Community School Corp. and area colleges.

“Employers are looking for well-trained employees. Employees are looking for good jobs but often lack the appropriate training,” said Robin Brandgard, president of Plainfield Town Council. “MADE@Plainfield will be a state-of-the-art facility to serve those needs.”

Brandgard said the town council must still consider the proposal. The facility, if approved, will be built adjacent to Plainfield High School. Designs of the new facility are in the conceptual stages.

MADE@Plainfield is a joint project between the town of Plainfield, Plainfield Community School Corp., Vincennes University, Ivy Tech Community College, WorkOne and Hendricks College Network.

“We look forward to providing the education and training needed that will connect residents to in-demand jobs available thanks to the area’s growing market,” said Kathleen Lee, chancellor of Ivy Tech Central Indiana.

The goal is for students to begin meeting at MADE@Plainfield in the 2021 academic year.

According to the organization, “MADE” was created to be an acronym for both employers and students: “Make your career, Achieve your dreams, Design your future with Education at Plainfield” and “Meet your growing needs, Achieve your goals, Design your workforce with Education at Plainfield.”