Plans moving ahead for former GM stamping plant

Elanco Animal Health will soon break ground on its new headquarters on the GM Stamping Plant site. (photo courtesy of Elanco)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Plans for the redevelopment of a portion of the former GM Stamping Plant near downtown Indianapolis are moving forward. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report the Indiana Economic Development Corp. plan includes multiple buildings for residential, retail and office uses.

The plan covers about 20 acres on the site where Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) is preparing to break ground on its new $100 million global headquarters.

IEDC Senior Vice President of Community Affairs Mark Wasky tells the IBJ the final details are still being ironed out with the goal of breaking ground on portions of the project by the end of the year.

“We’re in the process of finalizing the high level master plan for the site,” Wasky said. “The most concrete items that have been ironed out are really the transportation and utility infrastructure at the site. We’ve tried to plan for certain types of uses within each of the parcels that would be created through the construction of the roadway infrastructure, with a focus on animal health-related activities” and research and development.

A portion of the property could be used to expand the Elanco headquarters. The IBJ reports other buildings could range anywhere from three to eight stories with a mix of office, research, retail, and small-format office uses.

Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development Director Scarlett Andrews says the city could bring the master plan before the Metropolitan Development Commission sometime in July for approval.

