Plant closure to bring layoffs in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A sound insulation company headquartered in Pennsylvania has announced plans to close its facility in Granger. In a notice to the state, Molded Acoustical Products of Easton Inc. says the closure will result in the layoffs of 114 employees.

MAP cites “economic conditions” as the reason for the closure. The company says it had been trying to secure capital investment or a potential buyer, which would have prevented or postponed a closure.

“Unfortunately the sale process was not successful,” the company said in the notice. “The Company’s customers have now advised that they will re-source the business as quickly as possible. As a result of these unexpected events, the Company has made the difficult decision to cease operations and is providing as much notice as practicable of this closing.”

The company expects the closure to take place in February. The layoffs are expected to be permanent and the affected employees do not have bumping rights.

MAP did not specify if any assistance will be provided to the affected employees.