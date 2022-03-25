Inside INdiana Business

Plastics recycling plant opens in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A subsidiary of Italy-based Sirmax Group says its new plastics recycling facility in Anderson is now operational. SER North America says it plans to bring total employment at the $18 million plant to 40 by the end of the year.

The 130,000-square-foot facility produces recycled polypropylene out of post-industrial waste. The company says the product will be used in both industrial applications and sent to the nearby Sirmax North America facility to be processed as a raw material for the production of refined compounds that could be used in household appliances and automobiles.

“SER North America marks a new stage in Sirmax’s sustainable growth,” Lorenzo Ferro, U.S. country manager at Sirmax Group, said in written remarks. “These new green products give us the opportunity to enter sectors where we do not yet have a presence, such as industrial packaging or garden furniture. Our production processes and the fact we have full control of supply sources also means that we are ready to bring post-consumer mechanical recycling technology to the United States by 2024.”

Plans for the facility were first announced in July 2019. The company says it has already hired 25 employees with the goal of adding 15 more by the end of this year.