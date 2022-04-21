Inside INdiana Business

Plymouth manufacturer expanding

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Plymouth Industrial Development Corp. has broken ground on a $2.5 million manufacturing facility. When complete, the 40,000-square-foot plant will serve as the new home for Plymouth Molding Group, an injection molding plastic manufacturer, doubling its current footprint.

The facility will be located inside an industrial park north of U.S. 30 in Plymouth. PIDCO says the project will retain 18 employees and PMG plans to hire eight more workers after relocating.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, PMG President Mike Lee said the company has outgrown its current facility, and the priority was to remain in Plymouth.

“[The project] is going to ensure that Plymouth Molding stays in the community for the foreseeable future, the next 15-25 years for sure, with no plans to move out of the community even beyond that,” Lee said. “We have good employees there and we’re looking to add more now.”

PMG produces plastic products for a variety of industries, including recreational vehicles, construction, and agriculture. As part of the project, the company is investing $600,000 in additional equipment to meet production demand.

Lee says while finding the necessary workforce has been a challenge, he believes the company will be able to find the employees it needs.

PMG is also preparing for future growth beyond the new square-footage.

“Right now, we’re in a 20,000-square-foot facility,” said Lee. “The building we’re building now with PIDCO is a 40,000-square-foot facility and the lot’s big enough that we have the potential to add another 40,000 square feet to that…which would allow us to basically quadruple in size from where we are now.”

The facility is expected to be complete in December.