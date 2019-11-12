Plymouth software company to be acquired

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — Siemens Digital Industries in Germany is acquiring Atlas 3D Inc., a Plymouth-based software developer that works with direct metal laser sintering printers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Atlas 3D will join Siemens Digital Industries Software, where its Sunata cloud-based software will streamline the company’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

“Siemens is a leader in additive manufacturing, with the most integrated and functionally robust solutions in the industry, so we are excited to join the team,” said Chad Barden, chief executive officer of Atlas 3D. “The power of Sunata is that it equips designers to more easily design parts that are printable, which helps companies more quickly realize the benefits of additive manufacturing. As part of Siemens, we look forward to introducing Sunata to customers who already have Siemens’ AM solutions and can achieve new efficiencies in their front-end design-for-additive process, as well as companies who have yet to start their additive manufacturing journey.”

The acquisition is slated to close later this month.