PNW, Ivy Tech announce dual admissions option

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue University Northwest are launching a dual admissions program. The schools say students who enroll in the program at Ivy Tech and complete their associate’s degree will have a guaranteed transition to a PNW bachelor’s degree.

The partners say the program allows to students to follow one curriculum plan to earn both degrees. Students can benefit from access to Purdue Northwest advisors, facilities, student activities and resources throughout their full four years of college.

“We are excited to offer this dual admissions opportunity to students who start their degree pursuits at Ivy Tech,” said Elizabeth Babcock Depew, interim executive associate vice chancellor of enrollment management at Purdue Northwest. “This program builds upon our longstanding partnership with Ivy Tech to offer structured transfer pathways and help well-prepared students complete their four-year undergraduate degree.”

The schools say students who are currently enrolled at Ivy Tech and those who enroll as first-year students can apply for the dual admissions option.

The program is set to begin this spring. You can connect to more information about the dual admission program by clicking here.