Ponderosa, Embassy Suites to lay off workers

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Several Indiana businesses have announced plans to lay off some of its workforce. In separate notices to the state, Ponderosa Steakhouse, owned by CMR Partners LLC, Indianapolis-based PL Marketing, and Embassy Suites in Indianapolis and South Bend will layoff a combined total of more than 450 employees.

In its notice to the state, Ponderosa says it is permanently laying off 192 workers and is not planning to reopen its restaurant locations in Greenfield and Goshen. Embassy Suites in Indianapolis and South Bend will also lay off nearly 50 of its employees.

The businesses cited decreased sales due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and governmental regulations as the primary reason for the workforce reductions.

Additionally, Indianapolis-based PL Marketing will layoff 225 of its workers statewide. The company cited the loss of customer contracts as the reason for the layoffs. However, the company believes most of the affected employees will be rehired by its successor.