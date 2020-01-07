Pretzels Inc. names COO

BLUFFTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Bluffton-based Pretzels Inc. has named Ku Han as chief operating officer. Han will oversee manufacturing, quality and product management and will work with recently appointed chief technology officer Paul Schaum.

Han has nearly 30 years of operational and manufacturing experience and most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Craftmark Bakery. Han also was Vice President of Operations for Lassonde Pappas, a private supplier of cranberry sauces and drinks.

“Ku joins our team during an exciting time. His experience in food manufacturing will further strengthen our executive leadership team and aligns well with our business strategy, as we continue to expand our facilities and enhance our capabilities. Ku has the operational expertise and proven track record to lead Pretzels’ daily operations and exceed our customers’ needs,” said chief executive officer Greg Pearson.

The 1978-founded company also runs an additional facility in Plymouth.