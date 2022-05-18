Inside INdiana Business

PRI to cut ribbon on new membership HQ

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — California-based Performance Racing Industry will Thursday cut the ribbon on its new facility in Speedway that will serve as its membership headquarters. The trade organization says the Main Street facility will provide various programs and services for the motorsports community.

Plans for the 42,500-square-foot facility were first announced in January.

PRI says the first phase includes office space for staff and areas to host gatherings for membership and the greater motorsports industry. A second phase will include the transition of existing garage space into a content factory to be used for content-generation purposes, as well as live and virtual education.

“PRI is dedicated to the preservation and growth of the motorsports industry, and our new Membership Headquarters and presence symbolizes that commitment,” PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer said in written remarks. “Our new home is a hub for the entire motorsports industry, where everyone is welcome.”

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday followed by festivities such as an INDYCAR helmet display, show cars, driver appearances and private tours.

PRI is scheduled to host its annual trade show December 8-10 in downtown Indianapolis.