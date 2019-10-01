Primaria Health names O’Neill president and CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Primaria Health, a primary care-focused provider, has hired Marty O’Neill as its chief executive officer and president. O’Neill will oversee more than 130 employees at Primaria Health.

Primaria Health is a joint venture between Community Health Network, a health system based in Indianapolis, and VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care.

O’Neill has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, most recently holding senior executive roles at Lahey Health System in Massachusetts.

He has also held senior executive roles at Paragon Health in Newburgh, and The Heart Group in Evansville.

“Marty is a high-performing, proven leader in the healthcare industry and has a track record of building relationships with physicians,” said Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Community Health Network. “In partnership with VillageMD, we’re thrilled to have Marty join our team as we continue to grow in the Indianapolis market. His ability to lead and motivate teams, while also building strong relationships with primary care providers, will make an immediate impact on the organization.”

Primaria Health serves more than 485 primary care providers and 300,000 patients in central Indiana.