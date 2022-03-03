Inside INdiana Business

Program targets energy efficiency for manufacturers

Fort Wayne Metals is one of two manufacturers to pilot the Energy INsights program. (photo courtesy of Fort Wayne Metals)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network has launched what it calls a first-of-its-kind statewide program in partnership with the Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center in Indy. Energy INsights aims to help Hoosier manufacturers use artificial intelligence and data science to reduce energy costs and improve sustainability.

The program was developed in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Amazon Web Services (AWS). ESN says Energy INsights is designed to work with at least 100 manufacturers throughout the state.

Through the program, the companies will integrate the I4.0 Accelerator from AWS, which can gather data from their legacy factory equipment and energy management systems. Using AI and data analytics, the manufacturers would be able to optimize energy efficiency with the goal of reducing energy costs between 8-20%.

“Energy is a critical input for Indiana manufacturers and the cost of energy has been going up for the last decade,” ESN Chief Executive Officer Paul Mitchell said in written remarks. “The good news is that IoT AI revolutions have provided tools and insights that can bend the energy cost curve and help manufacturers adapt to the global push for clean energy.”

The program began as a pilot last fall with two Indiana companies: Amatrol Inc. in Jeffersonville and Fort Wayne Metals. Officials plan to continue the program with participation from Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), among others.

Energy INsights will be managed by ESN and EMC2, a facility in the 16 Tech Innovation District near downtown Indy designed to help advance research and development as well as 21st Century skills training in smart manufacturing.

The IEDC has approved $5 million in grants to participating manufacturers, which it says will ensure no financial cost for most small and medium-sized companies.

“As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana is leading the way with innovative technology solutions that will keep our industries globally competitive for years to come,” said Dave Roberts, executive vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation at the IEDC. “Energy INsights will further position us as a leader in innovative ways to reduce energy consumption, tell Indiana’s energy story and assist our manufacturers in reaching their overall ESG goals.”

Indiana manufacturers interested in participating in the program can learn more by clicking here.