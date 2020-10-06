Project Lead The Way appoints new chairman

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based education nonprofit Project Lead The Way has announced the retirement of its Board Chairman and the appointment of his successor. Frank Zaffino announced his retirement after two decades with the organization and current board member and former President and Chief Executive Officer of RedBuilt LLC, Kurt Liebich, took his place.

“Frank has been a tremendous leader of our board of directors and has dedicated over two decades to our organization. The legacy Frank leaves behind is in great hands as Kurt has long been a champion of PLTW and it was his family foundation which funded the formation of our organization almost a quarter of a century ago,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW president and CEO. “I’m confident under Kurt’s leadership, he will help in driving our organization to new heights and transformation in classrooms across America.”

Liebich also is an operating partner at Atlas Holdings and serves on the boards of RedBuilt, New Wood Resources, Idaho State Board of Education and Huber Engineered Wood.