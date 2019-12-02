Project Lead The Way names partner

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — AWS Educate is the latest organization to be named a Transformative Partner with Project Lead The Way. The two organizations will work together to provide students access to computer science curriculum. AWS Educate is a global initiative by Amazon to provide resources to students and teachers to increase cloud-related learning.

“To compete in our rapidly evolving world and be positioned for enduring careers, our students must have a learning experience in the classroom that is absolutely relevant to what is happening in the real world,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and Chief Executive Officer of PLTW. “PLTW is proud to partner with AWS Educate, one of our nation’s leading technology companies, to provide integrated career learning opportunities for our students and teachers across the nation.”

PLTW students and teachers aged 14 and over will get free access to the AWS Educate portal, with students also receiving access to the AWS Educate job board when they turn 18. PLTW students will also be able to complete industry badges in preparation for future tech careers. The two organizations will collaborate to develop student activities and will map course outcomes to accelerate career and post-secondary opportunities.