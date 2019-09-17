Protective Insurance Corp. announces new leadership

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Carmel-based Protective Insurance Corp. (NASDAQ: PTVCA) (NASDAQ: PTVCB) has named John Barnett as the company’s chief financial officer and Bahr Omidfar as chief information officer. Both will step into their new roles later this month.

Protective Insurance Corp. specializes in transportation and workers’ compensation insurance.

Barnett most recently served as chief financial officer and executive vice president of First Acceptance Corp. and served as senior vice president of finance from 2007 to 2013.

He holds a B.S. from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from the University of Illinois.

Omidfar most recently served as chief technology officer at CNA Insurance from January 2018 to April 2019. Omidfar has also held roles at Rockwell Automation, Raytheon, Motorola, Deloitte, and Northrup Grumman Corp.

“John will have a significant impact on Protective. As CFO, John will help us drive improvement in operating results and position us for profitable growth,” said Protective’s Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Johnson in a news release. “John is a versatile leader who understands the value of analysis-driven business decisions.”

“Bahr has a proven track record of transforming operating models at global organizations,” said Johnson. “As a change agent and customer advocate, Bahr believes in the importance of systems operating with speed and efficiency to enhance our capabilities and customer experience. We are excited about the breadth of experience and vision John and Bahr will bring to our executive leadership team.”

Omidfar will step into his new role on September 16. Barnett will start his new position on September 30.

