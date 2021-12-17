Inside INdiana Business

Psychiatric center for children planned for Evansville

IU President Pam Whitten is joined by Bill and Mary Stone who gave the IUSM $34 million for a psychiatry center for children. (Image courtesy: IU)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana University School of Medicine has received a $34 million gift, one of its largest in history, to establish a psychiatry center for children and adolescents in Evansville. The money comes from William and Mary Stone, who both grew up in Evansville.

This gift follows the 2018 gift of $15 million the Stones made toward a multi-institutional health sciences collaboration between the University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana and IU.

The new center, that will bear the Stone’s name, will seek to improve the standard of care for people with bipolar disorder, and increase access to psychiatric care for the children and adolescent youth of southwestern Indiana.

“Mental health is one of the least understood maladies, is often debilitating to individuals, and very difficult for families and communities,” said Bill Stone. “This center will allow researchers to make Evansville a center of groundbreaking scientific discovery, while simultaneously training physicians to address the communities’ very real needs.”

In addition to clinical care, the new center will become a hub of data for psychiatric research and machine learning.

IUSM says the data lake would draw from millions of patient records across the U.S.

Bill Stone founded Connecticut-based SS&C Technologies Inc., a Connecticut-based software company, in 1986. He still serves as chairman of the board and chief executive officer.