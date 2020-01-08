Public Greens announces West Lafayette location

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new farm-to-table restaurant is slated to open on Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus this spring. Public Greens will be the first restaurant outside of Indianapolis and the first on a college campus from Patatchou Inc.

Public Greens is a cafeteria-style eatery that also features gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options and works to sustainably source ingredients.

“We are more than thrilled to welcome Public Greens to West Lafayette and Purdue,” said Rob Wynkoop, Purdue senior director of service enterprises. “The opportunity to bring this impactful Indiana company to our community and to build partnerships between Public Greens, our student farm and our College of Agriculture is going to be a win for everyone.”

Public Greens has locations in Broad Ripple, the Fashion Mall at Keystone and at Cummins Indianapolis in downtown Indianapolis.

Construction will begin in January. The restaurant is slated for completion in May.