Purdue awards AgSEED grants

Purdue Assistant Professor of Entomology Brock Harpur will use a grant to conduct a study that will provide insights into the genes and gene networks that regulate reproductive variation in honey bees. (photo courtesy of Purdue University)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Purdue University’s College of Agriculture has awarded more than $800,000 in grants to support 15 research projects to advance plant and animal agriculture, human health and rural development.

The grants are part of the Agricultural Science and Extension for Economic Development, or AgSEED, program. Purdue says the projects address a wide range of challenges in basic and applied science.

“The state’s investment in these innovative projects has had an impactful return on investment,” says Bernie Engel, senior associate dean of agricultural research and graduate education. “This competitive internal grants program enables researchers to design cutting-edge experiments, lay the groundwork for greater funding from federal sources, and address the needs of Indiana through Extension specialists and educators applying the gained knowledge in their outreach in all 92 counties.”

Purdue says faculty and staff in the colleges of Agriculture, Health and Human Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine can apply for grants to fund basic research or applied research. Award amounts are $50,000 for one-year projects or $75,000 for two-year projects.

The 2022 AgSEED project leaders and their project titles are listed below: