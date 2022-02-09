Inside INdiana Business

Purdue completes agreement for radio station transfer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Purdue University says it has officially inked an agreement to transfer control of a nearly century-old radio station to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media. Upon approval from the Federal Communications Commission, the organizations expect the transfer of the license for WBAA radio AM and FM to occur in late spring.

MIPM operates WFYI public broadcasting in Indianapolis. The university first announced plans to transfer control of the radio station last July.

As part of the agreement, WBAA will maintain its call letters and physical presence in the Greater Lafayette area. Purdue says local news and reporting, NPR and global news, and classical music will continue to air on both the AM and FM frequencies.

“We are pleased to reach this milestone as we work to ensure a bright future for WBAA radio, its listeners and our students,” Ethan Braden, Purdue senior vice president for marketing and communications, said in a news release. “Many thanks go to all those who have worked through important details over these past months. We are excited about the preservation of public radio from Purdue and the enhancements that will come through this partnership with MIPM and WFYI.”

Additionally, the agreement calls for Purdue to provide $250,000 per year for the first two years of the agreement to offset some initial operating costs. MIPM will provide Purdue an underwriting credit of $700,000 for announcements on WFYI’s network of stations over 10 years.

MIPM will also provide at least $300,000 worth of paid student internships at the combined stations, which will include expanded learning and development opportunities in broadcasting, digital media, and sales and marketing, among other positions.

Purdue adds four WBAA employees will transition to full-time jobs with WFYI/MIPM.