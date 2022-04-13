Inside INdiana Business

Purdue, Duke Energy to mark opening of new power plant

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana and Purdue University will Thursday mark the beginning of operations for a new combined heat and power plant on the West Lafayette campus. The CHP will use natural gas to generate both electricity and steam.

The university says it will purchase the steam generated from the plant to use for campus heating. The electricity produced will go to the grid for Duke Energy customers.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved the lease of one acre of land on the south side of the campus to Duke Energy for 35 years to build, own and operate the 16-megawatt plant.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels and Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar will host the event, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.