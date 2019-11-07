Purdue Fort Wayne partners with Macomb Community College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Purdue University Fort Wayne is partnering with Michigan-based Macomb Community College. The agreement will allow Macomb students to completely transfer their Associate of Applied Science degree in the areas of business, IT, and health toward a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from Purdue Fort Wayne.

Macomb students will be able to transfer a total of 88 credits toward their bachelor’s degree. The students minimum requirement of of 32 credits can be taken completely online with Purdue Fort Wayne.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership that provides opportunities for graduates of technical programs at Macomb Community College to complete their undergraduate education with a Purdue University degree,” said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “This is just one more step in our efforts to make completing a bachelor’s degree more convenient for our students. We look forward to welcoming our new online Mastodons.”

The program will be available to qualifying students in the spring 2020 term.