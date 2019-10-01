Purdue Fort Wayne teams up with Lutheran Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Purdue University Fort Wayne and Lutheran Health Network are expanding their current partnership to improve the management of the university’s on-campus health clinic. Lutheran Health Network will become the provider of healthcare and mental health services at the university.

The new collaboration came from a request for proposals by Purdue Fort Wayne last fall for a healthcare provider who would run the university’s current on-campus health clinic.

After what officials called a competitive process, Lutheran Health Network was the final candidate.

“Our university community is at the core of this decision. We are delighted to be working with Lutheran Health Network on this important initiative that will ensure the highest quality of healthcare for our students, faculty and staff, as well as for our neighbors in the surrounding community,” said Ronald Elsenbaumer, chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne. “We look forward to building on the solid relationship that currently exists between the university and Lutheran Health.”

The collaboration is the second between Lutheran Health Network and Purdue Fort Wayne in recent years. Last year, Lutheran Health Network became the exclusive provider of comprehensive healthcare for the university’s student-athletes.