Inside INdiana Business

Purdue Global, Ivy Tech to accept transfer credits

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Purdue University Global and Ivy Tech Community College have formed a partnership that will offer more transfer options to students. Beginning next month, the schools say they will begin exchanging and accepting credits for prior learning.

Purdue says students often face challenges when trying to transfer credits and courses from one institution to another, particularly with regard to experiential and nontraditional learning. The partners say nontraditional credits, which are earned through a prior learning assessment, say with the institution that awards them, which could result in increased costs for students who have to retake courses.

“Ivy Tech is delighted to partner to address this long-standing problem and create a framework that we welcome other institutions to join as well,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “This agreement will help us ensure our students receive the transfer credit they deserve for the competencies they have gained in the workplace, ensuring both a cost-effective and efficient path to their degree.”

The university says the registrars of both institutions worked together to determine the information necessary to transfer a student’s credit for prior learning.

The schools say they plan to continue statewide conversations to improve access to credit for prior learning opportunities.