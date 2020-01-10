Purdue Global joins Disney Aspire education network

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Disney employees and cast member can now pursue a degree from Purdue University Global. Disney Aspire, The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) 100% tuition-paid education plan is partnering with the institution to offer cloud computing, digital photography, legal studies and higher education administration programs to eligible employees.

Disney Aspire also added Southern New Hampshire University to its network of schools.

Currently, Disney Aspire offers more than 300 programs from schools including University of Arizona, University of Central Florida, Valencia College, Brandman University, University of Florida Online, University of Denver, Wilmington University and Bellevue University.

“We are committed to providing our employees every opportunity to realize their hopes and dreams — at the workplace and beyond,” said Jayne Parker, senior executive vice president at The Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to add Purdue University Global and Southern New Hampshire University to our best-in-class Disney Aspire program, which now offers even more choices for our employees to create the futures they imagine for themselves.”