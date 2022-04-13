Inside INdiana Business

Purdue launches diversity, inclusion division

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Purdue for Life Foundation is launching a new division in support of Purdue University’s diversity, inclusion and belonging priorities. The foundation says the division, led by Assistant Vice President of Advancement for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Jacqueline Gatson, will develop alumni engagement and fundraising strategies to create connections with volunteers, mentors, industry partners and donors.

Purdue says the division will focus on several priority areas, including participation in the Purdue Alumni Recruitment for Tomorrow recruitment program, to grow the number of Purdue undergraduate and graduate students from underrepresented populations.

“The Equity Task Force is committed to ensuring an equitable, holistic experience for all Boilermakers, with a current focus on the Black Boilermaker community,” Gatson said. “To do this, we will address areas of recruitment, retention and the overall campus experience of undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff. We will employ innovative strategies that are both intentional and authentic. Through these pathways, we aim to enhance the Purdue community and create meaningful opportunities for community, collaboration and support.”

In addition, Mark Gaines will serve as the division’s chief development officer. Purdue says it plans to expand the division to also include a director of industry partnerships and a director of foundation relations.

The division will also fundraise for scholarships and retention programs through individual, foundation and corporate gifts, as well as Purdue Black Alumni Organization’s Lacey-Mason Giving Circle, which supports scholarships and campus programming.