Purdue Polytechnic finds South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Purdue Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis has announced the home for its new location in South Bend. The STEM-based high school says it will occupy space in one of of the former Studebaker buildings in the Renaissance District.

Purdue Polytechnic says the new location will include a makerspace for students to build and create models and prototypes. The location will also provide students the opportunity to take part in internships, industry projects, dual credit courses and technical certifications.

“Purdue Polytechnic High School students will be in the middle of a growing technology ecosystem that is blooming in South Bend,” Scott Bess, head of school at PPHS, said in a news release. “The Renaissance District location also offers easy access to public transportation, and proximity to Purdue Polytechnic South Bend and next-generation innovators across many different industries. We are excited to have found a home within the South Bend community and are looking forward to beginning the 2020 school year at the Studebaker Building.”

The school says it will enroll up to 100 students in its freshman class this year and operate a slow-growth model by adding a grade served every year. The new location is expected to be up and running for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Purdue Polytechnic High School currently has two locations in Indianapolis.

PPHS originally planned to locate the new location inside Washington High School in South Bend. Last month, the South Bend Community School Corp. voted to end negotiations with Purdue following opposition from residents and educators.

The Renaissance District project is redeveloping the former Studebaker site into a mixed-use technology campus. Kevin Smith, president and chief executive officer of developer IQI, appeared on a special Quality of Life Town Hall edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to talk about the project.