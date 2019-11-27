Purdue receives $2.5M from National Science Foundation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Buisiness) – Purdue University has received a $2.5 million grant. The National Science Foundation awarded the funding to the school’s Mechanical Engineering Education Research Center.

Purdue University’s schools of Engineering Education and Mechanical Engineering have partnered on the center to study the underlying culture of collaborators who implement Freeform, a pedagogical system developed at Purdue.

Investigators at Purdue are Jeffrey Rhoads, professor of mechanical engineering and overall project principal investigator, and Jennifer DeBoer, assistant professor of engineering education and project co-PI.

“As a result of those research projects, our multidisciplinary research team now has the tools to understand, in a very deep way, how innovations are propagated, changed, updated and deployed in new environments,” said Edward Berger, MEERCat executive director and professor of engineering education and mechanical engineering.

Purdue will collaborate with Trine University, who has implemented Freeform in its sophomore dynamics class since 2015.

