Purdue survey shows growing optimism on America’s farms

(photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — There appears to be growing optimism on America’s farms stemming from strong commodity prices and improved financial conditions. The latest Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose 12 points in March to a reading of 177.

Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture says the reading marks the highest level since October.

The barometer, which is comprised of two indices, showed optimism in both future expectations and current conditions.

The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey.

View the full report by clicking here.