Purdue to launch new online MBA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management is rolling out a two-year, online MBA program in January 2020. Officials say the online-only program will focus on team-based course designs and experiential learning.

Classes will run in seven-week segments and the program will enroll students based on rolling admissions, so students can join periodically during the school year.

The program grants access to the Purdue Foundry and Purdue’s Discovery Park, to provide students with resources and networking opportunities.

“We believe the Purdue Online MBA is a perfect fit with the strengths of Purdue University,” said David Hummels, the Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School in a news release. “The program has a focus on technology and innovation that will be ideal for students with a STEM background or any student seeking career-changing opportunities with high-tech companies.”

The Purdue Online MBA is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.