Quantigen expanding Fishers headquarters, adding jobs

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Fishers-based life sciences company has announced plans to relocate and expand its headquarters. Quantigen Biosciences says it will invest $2.5 million to move to what it calls a state-of-the-art facility at the Round Room building in Fishers and add 30 jobs by the end of 2023.

Quantigen is a specialty contract research organization that specializes in medical diagnostics and device development. The company says the new jobs, which will be in the areas of quality and regulatory compliance, as well as research, will double its current workforce.

“The Fishers community has been home to Quantigen since our founding, so we are thrilled to have been able to find a facility that can support our expansion and allow us to continue operations in the city where we have been welcomed and supported,” Quantigen chief executive officer Jami Elliott said in a news release. “We are bullish for Quantigen’s future, as we are for the biotech prospects for our city and the region as a whole.”

Quantigen says its growth is the result of increased demand from pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop new diagnostic tests and platform technologies, as well as support for grant-sponsored research from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation into test development for soil-transmitted diseases, including COVID-19 and Tuberculosis.

The Round Room building is the former home of Roche Diagnostics and currently houses Round Room Holdings Inc., a wireless retail business that announced plans to move into the facility a year ago. Round Room occupies about 120,000 square feet of space in the building and Quantigen will occupy an additional 40,000 square feet.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Quantigen up to $350,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. The city of Fishers has provided the company a $50,000 grant toward its buildout and moving expenses, and the Fishers City Council will consider additional incentives.

The move by Quantigen is the latest in a push by the city to grow its life sciences sector. Last week, Italy-based Stevanato Group announced plans for a $145 million facility in Fishers, which Mayor Scott Fadness said would be the first building in a new life sciences-centered business park.

Last year, INCOG BioPharma Services also detailed plans to invest $60 million to build its new global headquarters in Fishers and create up to 150 jobs.