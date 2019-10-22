Questa Education launches leadership search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (INside INdiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Questa Education Foundation is seeking a new executive director. Marc Levy, who currently holds the position, has announced his retirement effective June 2020.

The Questa Education works to increase access to post-secondary education alternatives, completion with less debt and retention of talent in northeast Indiana.

The board has approved a plan to recruit and hire a candidate for the position who can continue to strengthen collaboration. The right successor will also be able to cultivate partnerships in the region.

“We have been honored and grateful for the visionary leadership, talent and passion that Marc brought to the organization,” Gary Adkins, chairman of the foundation’s board. “His work with the staff and board has strengthened and grown the organization and moved it into the 21st century.”

Officials say applications will be accepted through November.