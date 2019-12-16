Radius announces pitch contest winners

BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Bedford-based Radius Indiana has announced the winners of this year’s final pitch competition held Saturday at WestGate Academy in Odon. Winners of the student and adult competitions each received cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $600 for second and $400 for third.

“I think the pitch competition was a great way to get students and the community to be alert about problems in our area and then come up with creative ways to solve them. For students especially, it’s a great way to learn business skills, as well as crucial general skills that they’ll be using later in life,” said Peyton Davis, winner of the high school competition.

Winners of the High School Competition:

First Place | Peyton Davis of Greene County, Crane Connect

Second Place | Michael Claycamp of Jackson County, Aquapon

Third Place | Lara Santiago of Daviess County, Lion’sMane

Winners of the Adult Competition:

First Place | Aaron Schnur of Vanderburgh County, Endless Eyewear

Second Place | Nickey Ramsey of Tippecanoe County, Junobie

Third Place | Geng Wang of Monroe County, Civic Champs

Schnur, who pitched an idea for a glasses subscription company, said his winnings from the competition will help get his business off the ground. “This experience and prize money will be a big help in launching Endless Eyewear early in 2020. It will go toward hiring the expertise to finish the website and purchase initial inventory. In addition, the experience and feedback from the judges and other participants is invaluable as I meet with investors and fine-tune my business plan.”

Landon Young from Elevate Ventures, Steve Bryant from Ivy Tech and Sawyer Sparks from Soy-Yer Dough judged the adult competition while Joyce Poling from Ivy Tech, Megan Cox from Genie Supply and Terri Brown from the Small Business Development Center judged the high school contestants.

Radius says due to the high level of engagement from this year’s events, plans to host additional competitions in 2020 are underway.