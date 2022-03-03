Inside INdiana Business

Rate hike to fund new Evansville water plant approved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a request from the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility to raise water rates. The utility says the additional funds will help cover the cost of a new water treatment plant to replace the existing facility built in the 1890s.

The city proposed the treatment plant project last April. At the time, the project was estimated to cost $177 million, but according to the final order from the IURC, the price tag has increased to more than $220 million.

Our partners at WEHT-TV report the approval will increase the average monthly bill by about $3 every year over five years, beginning in July.

“We recognize that was the constant theme wherever I would go. Affordability, affordability. And we understand that,” Lane Young with EWSU, told WEHT. “So we’ve been excited to work on preparing this and we’re thankful that the mayor has seen the importance of it and has allocated the money that he has to help give assistance to our customers.”

In addition to supporting the new treatment plant, the station reports the rate increase will also help to replace water mains and help pay for a new city garage.