Inside INdiana Business

Record unemployment decline continues

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 2.3% in February, down from 2.4% the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state added nearly 11,000 private sector jobs last month.

The unemployment rate continues a record decline for the state dating back to 1976 when the current method for calculating unemployment rates began.

The DWD says the addition of the new jobs was primarily due to growth in the professional & business services; trade, transportation & utilities; financial activities; and construction sectors.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose to 62.1% in February, just short of the national rate of 62.3%. The state’s total labor force, which includes stands at 3.3 million.

“With so many opportunities available, it’s a great time for those seeking to return to the workforce, or those who are already employed and desire a change, to find stable work and good wages and learn new skills,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said in written remarks.

The DWD says there are more than 152,000 job postings throughout the state.

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which fell to 3.8% in February.