Inside INdiana Business

Red Gold: ‘There is no shortage of ketchup’

Red Gold has branded some of its trucks with the Folds of Honor campaign. (photo provided)

ELWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana tomato processor Red Gold Inc. says the pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for ketchup packets, but that there is no shortage of the condiment.

The family-owned company issued a news release in response to a report in the Wall Street Journal that ketchup could be the “next toilet paper.”

“Red Gold wants to make it clear; there is no shortage of ketchup,” declared the company in a statement.

During the early days of the pandemic, grocery stores found themselves with shelves bare of essential products, like toilet paper, as consumers stocked up.

The Journal article focuses on Kraft Heinz Co. (Nasdaq: KHC), the nation’s largest ketchup maker. The publication says some of the largest fast-food chains are struggling to source enough Heinz ketchup packets.

“Over the last ten months, the increased demand for ketchup packets exceeded inventory capacity for some suppliers,” said Red Gold.

The Indiana company, which has three processing facilities in the states, says in May 2020 it created a production plan that doubled capacity.

“The company developed two new pre-portioned ketchup items on other manufacturing lines while continuing to keep the ketchup packet lines running at maximum efficiency,” said the company.

Red Gold says it and other foodservice companies have stepped in to help offset shortages by national brands.

Click here for the Wall Street Journal article.