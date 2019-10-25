Regional flight option coming to Indy

Indianapolis, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A new regional flight option is coming to Indianapolis. United Airlines will begin offering local customers flights on what it calls the world’s only two-cabin, 50-seat regional aircraft to Chicago O’Hare beginning Sunday.

The new flight is part of Indianapolis Airport Authority’s effort to begin exploring flights for drive markets. Officials say the aircraft features more legroom, storage and amenities than other regional aircraft flying.

According to United, the plane, CRJ-550, is the world’s only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating.

It’s other features include: