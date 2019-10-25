Regional flight option coming to Indy

Inside INdiana Business

by: Merritt McLaughlin

Posted: / Updated:
indianapolis international airport_143717

Indianapolis, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A new regional flight option is coming to Indianapolis. United Airlines will begin offering local customers flights on what it calls the world’s only two-cabin, 50-seat regional aircraft to Chicago O’Hare beginning Sunday.

The new flight is part of Indianapolis Airport Authority’s effort to begin exploring flights for drive markets. Officials say the aircraft features more legroom, storage and amenities than other regional aircraft flying.

According to United, the plane, CRJ-550, is the world’s only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating. 

It’s other features include:

  • Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board
  • A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages
  • More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline
  • The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: