Reid Health temporarily closing Brookville facility

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A COVID-19 “presumptive positive” case in Franklin County has prompted Reid Health to close its Main Street Family Medicine in Brookville based on advice from the Indiana State Department of Health. 

Reid Health is in the process of evaluating office employees for potential exposure, and the office will remain closed until the outcome of the investigation and further examination by the Franklin County Health Department. 

Reid Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Thomas Huth says patients who have visited the office when the presumptive positive patients was last seen are also being contacted.

“We continue to take aggressive steps in dealing with COVID-19 as we do everything possible to reduce risk to the communities,” Huth said. 

Huth says the patient did not need hospitalization, is in self-quarantine and is in good health. 

Huth says the goal of the restrictions and precautions is to protect staff and patients, which also aids in social distancing. Starting last Friday, the health system began limiting visitors and screening patients and visitors when entering its campuses in Indiana and Ohio. 

The latest information from Reid Health on COVID-19 can be found here

Indiana unemployment ticks down

by: Alex Brown

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana's unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in January, compared to 3.2% the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state also added 8,400 private sector jobs in the first month of the year.

The DWD says the last time the state's unemployment was at 3.1% was November 2000.

Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Indiana's labor force saw a net increase of more than 3,700 over the previous month. The state's total labor force, which includes Hoosiers who are either employed or seeking employment, stands at nearly 3.4 million.

Indiana's labor force participation rate of 64.4% remains higher than the national rate of 63.4%.

The DWD says the monthly increase in jobs in January was mainly due to gains in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities, Leisure and Hospitality, and Private Educational and Health Services sectors. Those gains were partially offset by losses in the Manufacturing sector.

Indiana's unemployment rate is lower than the national rate of 3.6%, which is a slight increase compared to December. With the drop in January, Indiana now has the lowest unemployment rate in the Midwest, with the closest state being Minnesota at 3.2%.

