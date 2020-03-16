Reid Health temporarily closing Brookville facility

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A COVID-19 “presumptive positive” case in Franklin County has prompted Reid Health to close its Main Street Family Medicine in Brookville based on advice from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Reid Health is in the process of evaluating office employees for potential exposure, and the office will remain closed until the outcome of the investigation and further examination by the Franklin County Health Department.

Reid Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Thomas Huth says patients who have visited the office when the presumptive positive patients was last seen are also being contacted.

“We continue to take aggressive steps in dealing with COVID-19 as we do everything possible to reduce risk to the communities,” Huth said.

Huth says the patient did not need hospitalization, is in self-quarantine and is in good health.

Huth says the goal of the restrictions and precautions is to protect staff and patients, which also aids in social distancing. Starting last Friday, the health system began limiting visitors and screening patients and visitors when entering its campuses in Indiana and Ohio.

The latest information from Reid Health on COVID-19 can be found here.