Reid Health to move, expand radiology in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Richmond-based Reid Health will next month begin moving the majority of its radiology services in Connersville. The health system says the move will allow it to expand the amount of services it provides to patients.

Reid Health Director of Radiology Services Gene DiTullio says the health system’s CT, MRI and ultrasound outpatient services will be moved from the Whitewater Valley Imaging Center to the former hospital campus in Connersville beginning October 7. The Whitewater Valley location will continue to provide X-ray services to support the urgent care center on that campus.

The health system says the new, larger space will allow the radiology department to offer CT exams and MRI exams with contrast, and eventually add mammography and DEXA scanning, which was previously not possible.

“As we have said since we announced our expanded presence in Connersville earlier this year, we have and will continue to assess additional and sustainable services we can provide to support the health care needs of the people we serve in the region,” Reid Health Chief Executive Officer Craig Kinyon said in a news release. “We are very pleased to expand these services for our patients in the Connersville area.”

The move follows Red Health’s acquisition of a large portion of the former Fayette Regional Health System’s assets. The deal was finalized in mid-July. The health system says the acquisition helped avoid the loss of some 300 jobs in the area, as many former Fayette Regional employees joined Reid Health.

Reid Health did not specify if the expansion of its radiology services would result in any new jobs.