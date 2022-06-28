Inside INdiana Business

Remediation work to begin at former GM plant site

KOKOMO, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Michigan-based RACER Trust says it will soon begin preparations for active soil remediation at the former General Motors Delco plant property in Kokomo. The work is part of an effort to position the more than 10-acre site for sale to a buyer looking to redevelop the property.

The organization says preparation work will begin July 5 with the installation of security fencing and mobilization of heavy equipment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the site was used for a variety of manufacturing purposes dating back to 1915. GM acquired the property in 1953 for the assembly and testing of circuit boards until the facility was closed in 1991.

The buildings on the property, totaling about 144,000 square feet, were demolished in 1993. RACER Trust assumed ownership of the property, along with many others from GM, after it was formed in 1991.

The remediation work is expected to begin in August, though RACER Trust says while the entire site will see activity, the area to be remediated accounts for about six-tenths of an acre.

The work will include moving shallower soils as well as treating deeper impacted soils. RACER says the latter will be mixed with a material that will break down chemicals in the soil.

When the process is complete, the remediated area will be backfilled and reseeded.

RACER says there should be minimal, if any, public disruption from the project. Crews will conduct continuous air monitoring to ensure air conditions are within EPA guidelines.

The remediation project is expected to be complete in mid-November. You can learn more about the project from the EPA by clicking here.

RACER Trust was established with the purpose of cleaning up properties and facilities owned by GM prior to its 2009 bankruptcy, with the goal of setting them up for redevelopment.