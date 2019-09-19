Renfro Productions to acquire Cincinnati shows

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The producer of several popular consumer trade shows in Indianapolis is adding to its portfolio. Renfro Productions Inc., which operates events like the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, has entered into an agreement with Cincinnati-based Hart Productions Inc. to acquire two similar shows in Ohio.

As part of the deal, Renfro will take over the ownership and operation of the Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show and in the Cincinnati Golf Show. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

“We are excited and honored to take the reins of such a long standing and successful show from the Hart Family,” Kevin Renfro, president of Renfro Productions, said in a news release. “We have a second generation business just like Chip and Victoria (Hart). “Chip and I have always had an excellent relationship over the years… From a very early age, we both understood the passions of those who love the great outdoors. That understanding translated into producing quality consumer shows for our attendees, both in Indianapolis and in Cincinnati.”

Chip Hart said the decision to transfer ownership of the shows was not taken lightly.

“We firmly believe that with (Renfro’s) experience, talents, contacts and ability to drive qualified attendees, the Cincinnati Shows can grow well beyond their current range. Renfro Productions was the perfect choice given their historical association with us and the industry. The phenomenal success of their similar event in Indianapolis and their Midwest knowledge of the business, industries and visitors made perfect sense.”

Renfro says his company is looking to expand the Cincinnati shows going into the 2021 season. The 2020 Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show and in the Cincinnati Golf Show will take place in mid-January.

In addition to the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Renfro Productions operates the Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show & Sale, the Indiana Motorcycle and Powersports Expo, and the Indiana Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo.