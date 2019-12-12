Report: more women in manufacturing and construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (INside INdiana Business) – A new report from Northeast Indiana Works shows a jump in the number of local women entering manufacturing and construction workforces. President of Northeast Indiana Works Edmond O’Neal says the increase is likely due to the higher pay grade in the industry as well as lessened physical labor demands due to newer technology in recent years.

The report shows the number of women in manufacturing in northeast Indiana jumped from 20,690 in 2011 to 25,055 in 2018, which is an increase of 21.1%. Women’s share of the total region manufacturing workforce increased from 28.7% to 29.7% in that time frame.

Women in construction in the region grew from 1,714 in 2011 to 2,205 in 2018, an increase of 28.6%. Women’s share of the total region construction workforce increased from 12.6% to 13.6% from 2011-2018, according to the report.

The data comes from Quarterly Workforce Indicators from the U.S. Census Bureau, 3rd Quarter Comparisons.

“We have a long way to go,” O’Neal said, “but the notion that skilled trades jobs are just for men seems to be changing.”

Northeast Indiana Works serves more than 20,000 individuals and more than 1,500 employers in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.