Inside INdiana Business

Report says reuse of Indy City-County Building could cost $30M

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The city government has issued a Request for Information as it looks for possible ideas to repurpose its primary offices, the downtown City-County Building.

The Request for Information comes ahead of a big change as about 50% of the building’s workforce will move to new Community Justice Campus in early 2022.

The city says the Request for Information is designed to create a better understanding of market demands, design potential, land-use opportunity, and community support. Plans for the 27-story, 735,000-square-foot building built in 1962 could include residential or mixed-use space.

“The potential redevelopment of the CCB (City-County Building) will be transformative for downtown Indianapolis as a whole and the Market East District,” the Request for Information says. “Overall, this project must add to the vibrancy and diversity of downtown, Indy’s fastest growing residential neighborhood.”

In addition to the Request for Information, the city released the results of two assessments of the property, each of which shows the need for more than $30 million in repairs and changes if the building were to be repurposed for different uses.

Indy-based American Structurepoint Inc. estimates the cost of needed maintenance, repairs and replacements to be more than $13 million. That figure, combined with the changes needed to adapt the building for reuse would cost about $30 million.

Chicago-based Environmental Design Inc.’s assessment shows a minimum cost of more than $35 million to get the building’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems up to code. An additional $17 million would be needed to upgrade the building’s air distribution system for future tenant leasing.

The Request for Information and the assessments are posted on the city’s website.