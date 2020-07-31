Republic Airways to furlough 300 Indy employees

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Republic Airways has announced a workforce reduction due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a notice to the state, the airline said nearly 300 employees will be furloughed this fall, the majority of which include pilots and flight attendants.

“These are unprecedented times for the aviation industry, and our codeshare partners, for whom Republic operates all its flights, have substantially reduced our flying schedules from historical and originally projected levels,” the company said. “As a result of these unforeseen circumstances, we are significantly overstaffed and must reduce our workforce accordingly.”

The furloughs are expected to begin October 1, though the airline says it is hopeful that it can implement measures over the next several weeks to reduce the number of affected employees.

The move will affect 132 pilots, 96 flight attendants, 12 mechanics, eight mechanic trainees, and four material specialists. Additionally, 40 employees at the company’s headquarters on the northwest side of Indianapolis will be included, along with one employee at the company’s training center.

“Although we cannot predict with any certainty, based on the best information available to Republic at this time, we expect that this furlough will be temporary for pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers, and employees located at the maintenance facility, and may be permanent for the remaining affected employees.”

