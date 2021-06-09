Inside INdiana Business

Ribbon-cutting set for Fort Ben apartment project

(rendering courtesy of The Otis at Fort Ben)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Lawrence will Thursday mark the grand opening of a $31 million luxury apartment project.

The Otis at Fort Ben, developed by Indianapolis-based Cityscape Residential, includes more than 260 apartment units.

The project is part of its ongoing effort to build a walkable, mixed-use community in the Fort Benjamin Harrison area. The city in northeastern Marion County says it is looking to provide “more vibrant, livable spaces in the area, and injecting energy into the local business community with the addition of a new, sophisticated live-work-play living destination.”

The Otis features a variety of amenities, including a saltwater swimming pool, indoor putting green, fitness center and pet spa.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier and Cityscape Managing Partner James Thomas will join other business and community leaders to cut the ribbon on The Otis. The ceremony is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m.