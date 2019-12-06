Ribbon cuttings demonstrate Huntingburg transformation

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Huntingburg will Friday host ribbon cuttings for seven new businesses in its downtown. The city says the downtown business community has undergone a major transition as longtime business owners decided to retire and a new generation of entrepreneurs stepped up to fill the void. Mayor Denny Spinner says the new businesses bring a “unique and valued presence” to the community.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Spinner talked about the transformation of the city’s downtown over the last few years.

“We had a long-established downtown that had been thriving, but there’s transitions that happen in small towns and this was that time,” said Spinner. “It really coincided with the Stellar Communities designation where we were able to bring an investment of over $8 million into the downtown between the Market Street Park and the 4th Street Heritage Trail. So, at a time of transition, we’re really fortunate to have people who have been dedicated to the downtown for a long time and to see their work continue and bring a new life to the community through these new businesses that are coming into the area.”

The Huntingburg Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting ceremonies for each business, which will take place every 15 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The new businesses include:

Bean to Sprout, 314 E. 4th St. – Opened April 2019

Key Associates, 314 N. Main St. – Opened August 2019

Firefly Boutique, 401 E. 4th St. – Opened November 2019

Kim’s Koffee, 410 E. 4th St. – Opened October 2019

Ella & Ivy Home, 412 E. 4th St. – Opened November 2019

Linda’s Nails, 404 E. 4th St. – Opened November 2019

The Rugged Foot, 425 E. 4th St. – Opened 2018

The chamber will also host a ribbon cutting Monday for another new business, Offset Promotions, which is also located on 4th Street.

Huntingburg was named a Stellar Communities designee in 2014 and Spinner says the transformation of the city’s downtown would not be possible without the commitment from the Stellar program.

“We had some ideas about renovating and revitalizing the downtown, but when the Stellar opportunity came along, it really took us to the next level and allowed us to dream beyond our dreams in some ways. The funding was there. The commitment was there from the city, from our council and from our businesses to make this happen and without Stellar, I don’t think you’d be seeing the activity we have today in downtown Huntingburg.”

Spinner says the city is now working on a comprehensive plan to identify ways to sustain the growth and development in downtown Huntingburg.