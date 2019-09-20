Rick Fuson elected Indiana Sports Corp chairman of the board

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson has been named chairman of the Indiana Sports Corp Board of Directors. Fuson is the eighth chairman of the board since it was established in 1979.

Jennifer Pope Baker executive director of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, will also join the board as vice chair.

Fuson is currently responsible for operations of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, as well as business and facilities elements. He has secured major events for Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the city of Indianapolis for over 30 years.

“Rick and Jennifer are exceptional leaders in our community and we are excited they have agreed to take an expanded role with Indiana Sports Corp as our Board Chair and Vice Chair,” said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp president. “As our organization strives to fulfill our mission each and every day, we rely on the community-minded individuals who comprise our board to play a significant part in our success. We are grateful for the strong leadership Scott has shown our organization the past seven years and look forward to the impact Rick and Jennifer will have in these new roles.”