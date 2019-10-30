Riley Children’s Health, Beirut medical center form partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Riley Children’s Health hospital and the American University of Beirut Medical Center have launched a partnership.

The organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize collaboration.

AUBMC and Riley Children’s Health will collaborate on and share learning materials, students, residents, fellows and faculty members through exchange programs. They will also launch joint research projects and educational endeavors.

The two groups will focus on improving the areas of pediatrics, adolescent medicine and pediatric surgery, with a special focus on cardiothoracic surgery.

“Riley Children’s Health is interested in extending our reach to kids around the globe, whenever we can. This memorandum of understanding allows us to help set-up state of the art care in areas near patient’s homelands. This helps with language and culture, as well as expense,” said Riley Chief Medical Officer Elaine Cox in a statement.